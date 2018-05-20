Nabil Fekir on the verge of joining Liverpool

Liverpool are close to completing the signing of Lyon star Nabil Fekir, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The France international is said to be 99 per cent certain to make a move to Anfield this summer. He is now set to become Jurgen Klopp’s first signing of the summer transfer window in a £60m deal.

Attacking midfielder or second striker Fekir has been in scintillating form this season. The captain has scored 22 goals in 38 games for Lyon this term and has been named in his country’s World Cup squad ahead of the likes of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette.

Fekir, aged 24, was born in Lyon and has been on the Ligue 1 side’s books since 2001. He has scored 57 goals in 153 appearances for the club.

Saturday’s 3-2 win over Nice yesterday looks set to be his final game for the club, but he would not discuss that when he was quizzed about his future.