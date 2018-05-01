Photo: Liverpool star’s hilarious luggage photo ahead of Roma clash

Liverpool midfielder James Milner’s parody Twitter account has been entertaining football fans for years, but the former England international has proved to be more than a match for his alter ego since his recent arrival on social media.

The most recent example is the photo Milner shared of the suitcase he was packing ahead of the trip to Italy for tomorrow’s clash with Roma.

He claimed he was nearly packed, with just a toothbrush, tin of Yorkshire tea and (much to his apparent delight) club-branded plug adaptor.

Milner said he would be adding an Italian phrasebook and hot water bottle, but intended to share captain Jordan Henderson’s toothpaste.