Photo: Liverpool winger celebrates yesterday’s trophy win

There was disappointment for Liverpool in Kiev last night as they lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

But one of their players did manage to get his hands on some silverware yesterday.

Young winger Sheyi Ojo secured promotion to the Premier League with loan club Fulham at Wembley.

The 20-year-old posed with the Championship playoff final trophy in the Wembley dressing room after the Cottagers’ 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

