Photo: Mo Salah celebrates in the dressing room after Golden Boot win

Liverpool star Mo Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot for the 2017/18 season.

The Egypt international secured the award and signed off on his first Premier League season with the Reds in style by scoring a record-breaking 32nd goal – the most by any player in a 38-game Premier League season – in today’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

After the final whistle, Salah posed for a celebratory selfie with goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in the home dressing room at Anfield. You can that photo below.