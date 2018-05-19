Photos: Inside Man Utd’s dressing room ahead of FA Cup final clash with Chelsea
This is the scene inside Manchester United’s dressing room at Wembley ahead of the FA Cup final.
The Red Devils take on manager Jose Mourinho’s former club Chelsea in a 5.15pm kick-off.
United shared a photo of academy graduates Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford’s shirts hanging in the dressing room. Is that a hint or a deliberate red herring over Mourinho’s team selection?
We will find out at 4.15pm when the team news is announced.
It wouldn't be an #EmiratesFACup final without dressing room pics! #MUFC #ForUnited pic.twitter.com/DzL4npLVBZ
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 19, 2018
🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/d90OlEfqdm
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 19, 2018
Spot the #MUFC outfield player who'll be wearing long sleeves today… ♂️ pic.twitter.com/6qZ54dq5UI
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 19, 2018