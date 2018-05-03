Photos: Liverpool’s dressing room celebrations after beating Roma

These were the scenes inside the away dressing room at the Stadio Olimpico after Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final victory over Roma.

Despite losing on the night, the Reds booked their place in the final in Kiev with a 6-7 aggregate win.

That meant jubilant celebrations for Jurgen Klopp’s squad. You can see photos of the players revelling in the victory below.

Among those celebrating is Mo Salah, who is no stranger to the Stadio Olimpico dressing rooms.