Photos: Man Utd players don FA Cup final suits ahead of Chelsea clash
Manchester United’s players have been getting fitted for their FA Cup final suits ahead of Saturday’s teatime clash with Chelsea at Wembley.
The Red Devils will be decked out in Paul Smith formalwear when they arrive at the stadium before the big match.
In the selection of photos below, you can see Juan Mata, Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini and Scott McTominay trying on their new suits for size as they aim to finish the season with some silverware.
Fixed up ✔️
Looking sharp ✔️
The players have had a fitting of their @PaulSmithDesign suits ahead of our #EmiratesFACup final on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/7dp9LKQHvg
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 17, 2018