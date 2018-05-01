Photos and Video: Liverpool travel to Rome

Liverpool’s players have arrived in Rome ahead of tomorrow evening’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Reds touched down in Italy a short time ago having set off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport earlier today.

Jurgen Klopp’s side hold a 5-2 advantage from the first leg at Anfield a week ago and are in a strong position to book a place in the final.

You can see a selection of photos and video footage below from today’s journey to Rome.