PSG prepare £100m bid for Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen is a summer transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Daily Express.

The big-spending French giants are reportedly preparing a £100m bid for the Denmark international.

Eriksen, aged 26, has been earmarked by PSG as part of their rebuilding under incoming coach Thomas Tuchel.

The playmaker joined Spurs from Ajax in August 2013 for a reported fee of around £11.5m. He has since established himself as a key player for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, scoring 56 goals in 220 appearances.

He has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists this term.

PSG are not short of attacking talent, with Brazil international Neymar and French starlet Kylian Mbappe on their books. But they are said to see Eriksen as a player who can take them to the next level in Europe. They suffered another disappointing Champions League campaign this season, with Real Madrid knocking them out of the competition at the last-16 stage.