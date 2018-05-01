Roma vs Liverpool team news

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is available for tomorrow evening’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma.

The Senegal international missed last weekend’s draw against Stoke City due to a slight injury sustained since the 5-2 first leg win at Anfield.

Captain Jordan Henderson and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold have both shaken off the knocks they sustained against the Potters, but Joe Gomez is out.

The England defender picked up a knock in the early stages of the game and, although he completed the full 90 minutes, the club’s medical department have ruled him out of the Roma game.

Alberto Moreno is expected to shake off a knock and be available for selection.

Long-term absentees Joel Matip (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) and Emre Can (back) are all still sidelined, but Adam Lallana (hamstring) was among the travelling party for the trip to Italy.

Roma’s Diego Perotti (ankle) and Kevin Strootman (knock) are both ruled out.