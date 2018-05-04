Ryan Bertrand linked with £30m transfer to Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a £30m bid for Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand, according to the Daily Star.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen to raid his former club to bring the player to north London this summer.

Bertrand, a Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup winner with Chelsea, is reportedly seen as a replacement for fellow England international Danny Rose, who is tipped to join Manchester United in the next transfer window.

The 28-year-old would compete with Wales international Danny Rose for the left-back spot in Pochettino’s side, though the Argentine boss rotates all his full-backs regularly.

Bertrand has made 140 appearances and scored six goals for Southampton.

The south-coast club paid just £10m to sign Bertrand from Chelsea in 2015. They would make a healthy profit if they sell him to Spurs – and that money would be particularly useful if Mark Hughes’ side are relegated this season.