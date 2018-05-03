Simon Mignolet retweets Andy Robertson’s 2012 #needajob tweet
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has dug out an old tweet from his team-mate Andy Robertson after the Reds reached the Champions League final.
In the wake of the semi-final victory over Roma, the Belgian keeper retweeted a 2012 post from Robertson in which the Scottish left-back was complaining about his life and finances, and saying he needed to get a job.
Robertson, then aged 18, wrote: “Life at this age is rubbish with no money #needajob.”
The remarkable journey from unemployed teenager to Champions League finalist in the space of six years was not lost on Mignolet.
He wrote: “Started from the bottom, now he’s the left back of @ChampionsLeague finalist! Respect @andrewrobertso5. Perfect example of how determination is the best asset in everything you do in life.”
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 3, 2018