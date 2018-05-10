Tweet: Arsenal man reacts to defeat at Leicester City

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has stuck his head above the social media parapet to give his thoughts on last night’s defeat at Leicester City.

The Gunners suffered a 3-1 defeat in Arsene Wenger’s penultimate game in charge. The Gunners conceded Kelechi Iheanacho’s opener in the 14th minute, then had 20-year-old centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos sent-off just 92 seconds later.

Ramsey posted on Twitter to give his thoughts on the match.

The Wales international wrote: “We fought hard with 10 men yesterday but wasn’t ment to be. Thanks to the away fans who where brilliant. One more game left for us to try and finish the season of with a win!”

Arsenal face Huddersfield Town on Sunday in Wenger’s final game.