Tweet: Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to his World Cup call-up

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has given his reaction to being named in England’s squad for this summer’s World Cup.

The 19-year-old right-back was today selected in manager Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad for the tournament in Russia.

Uncapped Alexander-Arnold, who has a Champions League final against Real Madrid to look forward to before linking up with the England squad, wrote on Twitter: “Dreamt of going to a World Cup since I was a kid.

“Today that dream come true, an honour to represent the 3 Lions this summer!”

Alexander-Arnold has represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 level, and has three under-21 caps to his name.