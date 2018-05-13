Tweets: Chelsea and Liverpool players on Champions League qualification deciders

Chelsea and Liverpool are competing for the fourth and final Champions League qualification place on the final matchday of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are in the box-seat. They are two points clear of the Blues with a superior goal difference, so a draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion should be enough to secure a top-four finish.

The Blues are away to Newcastle United at St James’ Park. They will need to beat former manager Rafa Benitez’s Magpies and hope for a slip-up from Liverpool at Anfield.

Here’s what players from Chelsea and Liverpool have had to say about the final day situation.