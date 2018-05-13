Tweets: Chelsea and Liverpool players on Champions League qualification deciders
Chelsea and Liverpool are competing for the fourth and final Champions League qualification place on the final matchday of the 2018/19 Premier League season.
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are in the box-seat. They are two points clear of the Blues with a superior goal difference, so a draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion should be enough to secure a top-four finish.
The Blues are away to Newcastle United at St James’ Park. They will need to beat former manager Rafa Benitez’s Magpies and hope for a slip-up from Liverpool at Anfield.
Here’s what players from Chelsea and Liverpool have had to say about the final day situation.
Another final day result needed 💪🏻 Game 3️⃣8️⃣ #top4 pic.twitter.com/TS6gs1QPXk
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 12, 2018
Ready for the last @premierleague game of this season 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/psZ0sbt6OU
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 12, 2018
Looking ahead to two finals 👀⚽ We got everything in our own hands 👊🏼 Come on you Reds 🔴 #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/VhSHJpzN4O
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 11, 2018
Training preparing for the big game tomorrow 👊🏿 #CFC pic.twitter.com/RERDM0f6yt
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) May 12, 2018