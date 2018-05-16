Tweets: Man Utd stars react to England call-ups for World Cup

Manchester United players have been celebrating their inclusion in England’s World Cup squad for this summer’s tournament.

Four United players – Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford – have been selected in Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad and will be on the plane to Russia.

Young and Lingard both shared a photos of themselves in an England kit as a children and said their World Cup call-ups were a dream come true.

Maybe this picture said I was gonna live my dream and go to a World Cup… dreams do come true pic.twitter.com/kSM8VORdp0 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 16, 2018

Rashford was pleased to be able to take his mum to the tournament.

After years of you standing on the touch line in the cold and rain, Mum we're off to the World Cup! pic.twitter.com/JOCj5oBCtN — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 16, 2018

Lingard is also looking forward to spending his summer with a former United team-mates.