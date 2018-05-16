Skip to main content

Tweets: Man Utd stars react to England call-ups for World Cup

Manchester United players have been celebrating their inclusion in England’s World Cup squad for this summer’s tournament.

Four United players – Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford – have been selected in Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad and will be on the plane to Russia.

Young and Lingard both shared a photos of themselves in an England kit as a children and said their World Cup call-ups were a dream come true.

Rashford was pleased to be able to take his mum to the tournament.

Lingard is also looking forward to spending his summer with a former United team-mates.