Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Man Utd and winning the FA Cup
Chelsea’s players have been writing and sharing photos on social media to celebrate winning the FA Cup.
Eden Hazard’s first-half penalty gave the Blues a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley yesterday teatime and ensure they lifted the trophy.
After finishing a disappointing season with some silverware, Chelsea’s players have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter and Instagram.
Here’s what they had to say about their success.
Winning is the best feeling!! Come on Chelsea!! pic.twitter.com/PK2IWHwmsm
— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) May 19, 2018
That winning feeling… #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #facupchampions @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/lgQF1rVqD0
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) May 19, 2018
So happy!! This is for you Esta Copa es para vosotros! #cfc pic.twitter.com/W7oT8it2jE
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) May 19, 2018
First #FACupFinal2018 #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/o4jLkG1gJj
— T.Bakayoko14 (@TimoeB08) May 19, 2018
Another rich season ending with the @EmiratesFACup trophee!
An opportunity for me to thank everyone for rewarding me with individual awards @UNFP trophee @ChelseaFC and my selection for the world cup with the @equipedefrance
Thank you pic.twitter.com/JRAKQET898
— N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) May 19, 2018
FA Cup Winners! @ChelseaFC yesssss!!!! pic.twitter.com/kXRL18Tzpi
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) May 19, 2018
Just a kid chasing his dreams #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/YHB8jxCLLs
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) May 19, 2018
FA Cup winner again, thanks God,second time ! pic.twitter.com/qcyIBh6SlW
— David Luiz (@DavidLuiz_4) May 19, 2018
Come ooooon!!! Always a great feeling to win this FA Cup with my new club, teammates and fans! Thanks to the fans for your amazing support #Blues #4th #FACup #leaguenextyear! pic.twitter.com/7nxc46m2K1
— Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) May 19, 2018
WE ARE THE FA CUP CHAMPIONS!!!! COME ON BLUESSS!!! #CFC #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/yG9buvjBXU
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) May 19, 2018
I will never forget this day. My first club title!!! ⚽ #hustle #alwaysbelieve pic.twitter.com/OCKL7ak98N
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) May 19, 2018
One more !! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9XCaznfIPO
— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) May 19, 2018
FA CUP WINNERS BABY!!! pic.twitter.com/fQ91cxepg1
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) May 19, 2018
Behind the scenes! #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/NYOzZcDL4A
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) May 19, 2018
Campeooonesssssss!!!!! pic.twitter.com/148EZGv7aA
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) May 19, 2018
How beautiful is the feeling of winning? Enjoy today @chelseafc fans. This one is for you!! pic.twitter.com/GyNAWbSaBZ
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 19, 2018