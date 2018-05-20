Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Man Utd and winning the FA Cup

Chelsea’s players have been writing and sharing photos on social media to celebrate winning the FA Cup.

Eden Hazard’s first-half penalty gave the Blues a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley yesterday teatime and ensure they lifted the trophy.

After finishing a disappointing season with some silverware, Chelsea’s players have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter and Instagram.

Here’s what they had to say about their success.

Winning is the best feeling!! Come on Chelsea!! pic.twitter.com/PK2IWHwmsm — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) May 19, 2018

So happy!! This is for you Esta Copa es para vosotros! #cfc pic.twitter.com/W7oT8it2jE — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) May 19, 2018

Another rich season ending with the @EmiratesFACup trophee!

An opportunity for me to thank everyone for rewarding me with individual awards @UNFP trophee @ChelseaFC and my selection for the world cup with the @equipedefrance

Thank you pic.twitter.com/JRAKQET898 — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) May 19, 2018

Just a kid chasing his dreams #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/YHB8jxCLLs — Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) May 19, 2018

FA Cup winner again, thanks God,second time ! pic.twitter.com/qcyIBh6SlW — David Luiz (@DavidLuiz_4) May 19, 2018

Come ooooon!!! Always a great feeling to win this FA Cup with my new club, teammates and fans! Thanks to the fans for your amazing support #Blues #4th #FACup #leaguenextyear! pic.twitter.com/7nxc46m2K1 — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) May 19, 2018

FA CUP WINNERS BABY!!! pic.twitter.com/fQ91cxepg1 — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) May 19, 2018