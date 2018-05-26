Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players look ahead to Champions League final

Liverpool’s players have been posting on their social media accounts in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev.

Some of the squad shared photos from their training session at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium yesterday, while the likes of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet published matchday rallying cries.

The Belgium international also said he was looking forward to seeing the stadium full of Liverpool fans this evening.

Here’s what the players had to say.