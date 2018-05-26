Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players look ahead to Champions League final
Liverpool’s players have been posting on their social media accounts in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev.
Some of the squad shared photos from their training session at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium yesterday, while the likes of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet published matchday rallying cries.
The Belgium international also said he was looking forward to seeing the stadium full of Liverpool fans this evening.
Here’s what the players had to say.
Matchday! @ChampionsLeague Final! Game of our Dreams! ⚽ Come on, let’s create a home game in Kiev 👏🏻💪🏻🔴 #AllReds #WeAreLiverpool #YNWA #UCLFinal #LFC pic.twitter.com/MGMbxlYauI
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 26, 2018
Your support means everything, wherever you are watching from 💪🏻 Safe travels to all fans heading out to Kiev #allezallezallez #YNWA #UCLfinal #millypic pic.twitter.com/RCxiA6CJWE
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 25, 2018
This stadium will be even better when it's full of REDS 😉🔴 #AllReds #WeAreLiverpool #UCLFinal #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/QazLjc3sMi
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 25, 2018
1 more day @championsleague #ucl #lfc #liverpool #reds #final #kyiv #2018 #amp18 #bobby #smile pic.twitter.com/wTIMvej1wS
— Alberto Moreno (@lfc18alberto) May 25, 2018
1 more day! #YNWA #WeAreLiverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/vNWq2z3b9K
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 25, 2018
Ready 🇺🇦 #UCLFinal #weareliverpool pic.twitter.com/9KuQGvU5Sr
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 25, 2018
Last training session! ⚽ Champions League Final loading [⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬜] 99% 🔋🔴🏆💪🏼 #WeAreLiverpool #UCLFinal #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/kyyEnvzKnu
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 25, 2018