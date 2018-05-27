Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Champions League final defeat

Liverpool’s players have been writing on their social media accounts in the wake of last night’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

The Reds slipped to a 3-1 defeat to the holders in Kiev, with goalkeeper Loris Karius at fault for two of the goals. But the German keeper’s team-mates steered clear of mentioning his errors in their post-match appraisals.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say on social media about their disappointing evening.

I have always dreamed to be on this stage, in the final of the Champions League and of course to win it. It's hard for me to realise only a part of it came true. The result is disappointing and I'm so gutted we couldn't finish this beautiful journey with the thropy. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CN9tXVf70D — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 27, 2018

But I'm proud of what we've acclompished with each other, the players, the staff and the fans. Thank you all for the massive support towards tonight and thank God for the experience #YNWA ❤ 2/2 pic.twitter.com/82viUZy9Sa — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 27, 2018

I know this morning we are all desperately disappointed, players and fans. Despite an amazing campaign the journey ends here. I'd like to thank the fans for their terrific form all season. 👏🏼 Proud of all reds 🔴💪🏼 #YNWA #UCLFinal #LFC pic.twitter.com/rk3mwrohW0 — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 27, 2018