Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to reaching Champions League final
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to react to reaching the Champions League final.
The Reds will go up against holders Real Madrid in Kiev later this month after beating Roma in their semi-final.
Despite a 4-2 defeat on the night, Jurgen Klopp’s side progressed with a 6-7 aggregate margin following their comfortable win at Anfield in the first leg.
Even James Milner, who scored Roma’s first goal with an own goal, was able to enjoy this particular defeat. Here’s what he and the rest of the players had to say.
Anyone got any tips for getting a Champions League logo off a face? #glowing #uclfinal #whofancieskiev #9assists #minusonegoal pic.twitter.com/niNoXBtJPv
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 2, 2018
What a night! Thank you to all the fans who came to Rome… see you in Kiev #YNWA pic.twitter.com/OrMjphvIXp
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 2, 2018
We‘ve conquered all of Europe
We‘re never gonna stop…
ALLEZ ALLEZ ALLEZ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL
#LK1 #YNWA @ChampionsLeague #LFC pic.twitter.com/kIU3pqHL6m
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) May 2, 2018
I'm so proud of us reaching the final of the @championsleague! I want to thank God for the beautiful journey so far and you guys for the support of course. My first goal in the CL was the cherry on the cake. Now the focus is on the final match. pic.twitter.com/tOVmfN9qu4
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 2, 2018
Yess boyss !!! Next stop Kiev #YNWA #championsleaguefinal pic.twitter.com/ZTUzoL5LLi
— Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) May 2, 2018
KYIV HERE WE COME!!! pic.twitter.com/vC4gvXd4nX
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) May 2, 2018
A la final de la @ChampionsLeague chicos pic.twitter.com/JIcgu7azjp
— Alberto Moreno (@lfc18alberto) May 2, 2018
KYIV HERE WE COME!! #UCLFINAL pic.twitter.com/B536T2qYP1
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 2, 2018
We’re never gonna stop! Kiev, here come the mighty Reds! #YNWA #LFC #UCL #oneteam #inittowinit pic.twitter.com/WaCRUIjjTa
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 2, 2018
For the magnificent You'll Never Walk Alone For the atmospheric nights For the beautiful ‘Allez Allez Allez’ For the welcoming of the team bus For every single cheer of every single soul during all these massive games Thank you all, @LFC fans #UCL #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/CQjX6kHEpx
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 2, 2018