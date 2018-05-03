Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to reaching Champions League final

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to react to reaching the Champions League final.

The Reds will go up against holders Real Madrid in Kiev later this month after beating Roma in their semi-final.

Despite a 4-2 defeat on the night, Jurgen Klopp’s side progressed with a 6-7 aggregate margin following their comfortable win at Anfield in the first leg.

Even James Milner, who scored Roma’s first goal with an own goal, was able to enjoy this particular defeat. Here’s what he and the rest of the players had to say.