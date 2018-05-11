Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to finishing 2nd in the Premier League

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media after confirming a second-place finish in this season’s Premier League.

Jose Mourinho’s side were held to a draw by West Ham United on Thursday evening in their penultimate league game of the season, but that was enough to ensure they will end the campaign as runners-up to champions Manchester City.

Here’s what the United players had to say about last night’s game and the season as a whole.