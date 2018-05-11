Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to finishing 2nd in the Premier League

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media after confirming a second-place finish in this season’s Premier League.

Jose Mourinho’s side were held to a draw by West Ham United on Thursday evening in their penultimate league game of the season, but that was enough to ensure they will end the campaign as runners-up to champions Manchester City.

Here’s what the United players had to say about last night’s game and the season as a whole.

One more big away day left for our fans at Wembley but before then, with 2nd place secure, let’s make Sunday all about THE LEGEND that is @carras16 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 10, 2018

Job done on 2nd place, back to OT then eyes on @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/fxAigz3y6g — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) May 10, 2018