Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players’ tributes to Michael Carrick
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in tribute to captain Michael Carrick, who played his final game at Old Trafford yesterday.
The 36-year-old has had a bit-part role this season following a heart scare at the start of the campaign, but was granted a swansong before taking up a coaching role at the club. His appearance against Hornets was just his second Premier League outing of the season.
His team-mates have been celebrating his career and writing about what it meant to play alongside Carras. Here’s what they had to say.
Today, one of the best players I've ever played with has said goodbye! Thank you for being an example for all of us, captain. 🙌🏻
Hoy se ha despedido uno de los mejores futbolistas con los que he tenido la suerte de jugar! Gracias por ser un ejemplo para todos, capitán. pic.twitter.com/oDiimKLkIh
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 13, 2018
You'd go a long way to meet a better man in football than @carras16. Thanks for everything down the years. It's been a real pleasure. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/UYCkoFy1WL
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) May 13, 2018
My captain and my friend, congratulations on an amazing career. You’ve won everything there is to win! It’s been a joy to play alongside you and watch you dictate games, I can’t wait to work with you as a coach next season. You are a legend. It’s @carras16 you know… pic.twitter.com/cR0s0zb8TM
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 13, 2018
Hasta pronto querido @carras16!Gracias por haber dado tanto por este @ManUtd_ES 🔴 Thank you @carras16 for making this @ManUtd bigger! See you soon hermano! pic.twitter.com/0NnNKmP5tY
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) May 13, 2018
Nice way to wrap up the season at home and bid farewell to a grand #legend like @Carras16! It was a pleasure to learn from you! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/QMUvlSS0P2
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) May 13, 2018
What a player and also a great man thanks for all your advices ! Have a great retirement Legend @carras16 pic.twitter.com/niUZNNjOSN
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) May 13, 2018
Perhaps today's generation of football admires the extravagant; however, I admire you for you normality, for always being in the moment and most of all for you brilliant career. It has been an honor to play by your side and learn from you these past 4 seasons @carras16 pic.twitter.com/QfU1xD7QlC
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) May 13, 2018
@carras16 , amazing person and sensational player. One of the best central midfields I've ever seen. Merci for all you thought me, on and off the pitch. Enjoy your retirement, my friend! pic.twitter.com/uppsWLho1Q
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) May 13, 2018
Thank you for everything @carras16 , true inspiration to everyone. Your attitude, values and personality towards the game has been 💯 all the advice you given me as a youngster has paid off , look forward to working with you from now on 👊🏾 #COACHCARRICK pic.twitter.com/0VTrV6Bi3o
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 13, 2018
To all the kids out there who aspire to become great footballers: Please, aspire to be like Michael. Thank you in advance, 😉. LEGEND @carras16 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hX1zYIrcft
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) May 13, 2018
Top professional, unbelievable player and all round great bloke. Pleasure playing with you @carras16 🌟 pic.twitter.com/er95ma2G1d
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 13, 2018
Thanks @carras16 It’s been a true honour to play with you. From the moment i joined @manchesterunited i learned from you. Thanks for everything! #legend #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hPBp16yntu
— Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) May 13, 2018
What a honor to play next to you @carras16 !!
🔝player/ class man
Thank you very much captain! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/LaktMjFtlC
— Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) May 13, 2018
@carras16 It’s been a pleasure to spend this year with you and have you as a teammate. To see how you train and to learn football from you. Congrats on your fantastic career. A true legend of the game! pic.twitter.com/XVFva3cWwv
— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) May 13, 2018
The man himself signed off with a photo of a commemorative shirt, signed by his team-mates, and his boots hanging up.
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 13, 2018