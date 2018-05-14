Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players’ tributes to Michael Carrick

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in tribute to captain Michael Carrick, who played his final game at Old Trafford yesterday.

The 36-year-old has had a bit-part role this season following a heart scare at the start of the campaign, but was granted a swansong before taking up a coaching role at the club. His appearance against Hornets was just his second Premier League outing of the season.

His team-mates have been celebrating his career and writing about what it meant to play alongside Carras. Here’s what they had to say.

The man himself signed off with a photo of a commemorative shirt, signed by his team-mates, and his boots hanging up.