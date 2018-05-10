Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to qualifying for the Champions League by beating Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur secured Champions League football for next season by beating Newcastle United at Wembley last night.

Star striker Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

That result, couple with Chelsea being held to a draw by Huddersfield, guaranteed a top-four finish.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to celebrate their victory and qualifying for the Champions League.

Here’s what they had to say.

Huge win tonight and good to seal @ChampionsLeague football again for next season. Now to finish on a high on Sunday. #COYS pic.twitter.com/1U7bKvHK7C — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 9, 2018

Tough game but all that mattered was 3 points. @ChampionsLeague at the Lane next season 🙌🏻 #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/8QoJz64uNn — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) May 9, 2018

Massive win tonight! Looking forward to @ChampionsLeague football next season. Thank you for all the support 👏🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/mmx0uViR8k — Dele (@dele_official) May 9, 2018

Importante victoria hoy 💪🏾 Champions próxima temporada! 🙌🏾 One more game left, Champions League next season 🔥 #COYS pic.twitter.com/7t5bigy5r6 — DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) May 9, 2018

Champions League next season. Important win tonight ! 💪Clasificados a la Champions para la próxima temporada, importante victoria contra un difícil rival ! #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/A5iN9VK0tr — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) May 9, 2018

Another season of @ChampionsLeague football to look forward to!! Thank you for your support #COYS pic.twitter.com/EG6RmU54YX — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) May 9, 2018