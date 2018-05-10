Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to qualifying for the Champions League by beating Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur secured Champions League football for next season by beating Newcastle United at Wembley last night.

Star striker Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

That result, couple with Chelsea being held to a draw by Huddersfield, guaranteed a top-four finish.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to celebrate their victory and qualifying for the Champions League.

Here’s what they had to say.