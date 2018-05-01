Tweets and Photos: Spurs react to beating Watford
Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United with victory over Watford in last night’s Premier League game.
A first-half goal from Dele Alli and Harry Kane’s 27th league strike of the season shortly after half-time gave Mauricio Pochettino’s side a 2-0 win and all three points.
After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Here’s what they had to say.
If you know, you know.. pic.twitter.com/LDzwHzA0Yj
— Dele (@dele_official) April 30, 2018
Important we finish the season strong. Good win tonight. #COYS #THFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/woIXD2gABG
— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 30, 2018
3 points #COYS pic.twitter.com/fVSWpSqDMK
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) April 30, 2018
The result was what mattered tonight. Three points closer to our goal #COYS pic.twitter.com/g36c5YSNQZ
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) April 30, 2018
+3️⃣ !! #COYS #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/3nx8CQaZRK
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) April 30, 2018