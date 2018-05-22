Unai Emery set to become new Arsenal manager

Arsenal are on the verge of appointing Unai Emery as their new manager, according to the BBC.

The 46-year-old Spaniard has been chosen to replace Arsene Wenger, who is stepping down after nearly 22 years in charge.

Despite widespread reports that former Gunners skipper Mikel Arteta was the frontrunner for the job, Emery was a unanimous choice by the club’s hierarchy at the end of a recruitment process in which they spoke to all the leading candidates.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, plus majority shareholder and owner Stan Kroenke, all had a say in the planned appointment.

Emery is out of work after leaving French giants Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract. He won one Ligue 1 title and four domestic cups in two seasons in charge at Parc des Princes.

He had previously built his reputation by guiding Sevilla to three consecutive Europa League victories between 2014 and 2016.

An official announcement of Emery’s appointment and a subsequent unveiling are expected later this week.