Unai Emery’s website jumps the gun and confirms Arsenal appointment

Unai Emery’s website has seemingly confirmed his appointment as Arsenal manager.

Reports yesterday suggested the Spaniard had been chosen to succeed Arsene Wenger as the Gunners’ boss.

And that appears to be the case after the outgoing Paris Saint-Germain coach’s official website published a graphic featuring the a photo of Emery, the Arsenal logo and Emery’s signature.

The graphic, which has since been removed from the website, read: “Proud to be part of the Arsenal family.”

It seems likely that official confirmation from Arsenal will follow tomorrow, though the north London club are briefing that no announcement is imminent.

Former Sevilla coach Emery, aged 46, was reportedly the unanimous choice among the Arsenal hierarchy after they interviewed several candidates.