Video: Arsene Wenger’s farewell bow to Arsenal fans

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gave a farewell bow to the club’s supporters ahead of his final game in charge.

The Gunners boss went to visit the away end at the John Smith’s Stadium before kick-off in today’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

Wenger bowed before the travelling Arsenal fans in what he later said was an impromptu display of emotion.

There was no repeat on the final whistle, with the outgoing boss heading quickly down the tunnel.