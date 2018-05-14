Video: Ashley Young’s two-footed lunge on his kid after Man Utd beat Watford

Former winger Ashley Young is really settling into his new role as a long-in-the-tooth full-back. Even his own family cannot escape the treatment.

The England international launched a two-footed lunging tackle on his own son on the pitch at Old Trafford yesterday.

Following United’s win over Young’s former club Watford in their final Premier League game of the season, the players’ families came onto the pitch for a kickabout.

Young’s son tried to outwit his dad with some skills, so the United man put a swift end to any prospect of being embarrassed in front of thousands of fans.