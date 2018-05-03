Video: Jurgen Klopp visits celebrating Liverpool fans locked inside Stadio Olimpico
Liverpool fans who were in the ground for last night’s Champions League semi-final win over Roma were kept inside the Stadio Olimpico until 1am.
But with securing a place in the final in Kiev to celebrate, that time didn’t drag too much. And it was helped along further by a visit from manager Jurgen Klopp.
The German bounded over to the travelling support to join the celebrations.
He then sidestepped a crowd of photographers to bow to the Liverpool fans.
We’re in here till 1am, but look who just came to pay us a visit! 🇮🇹🏆🔴 pic.twitter.com/7esg7Qn21y
— Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) May 2, 2018
Klopp wasn’t the only one to join the celebrations.
The bond we’ve got with these players now is unbreakable. Can’t remember the last time the relationship we had with the players was so strong. Up the Reds 🔴 pic.twitter.com/P3fRVLRyyF
— Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) May 2, 2018
Still celebrating with these two 😂🔥 @trentaa98 @BenWoodburn pic.twitter.com/svQaYd9ezC
— Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) May 2, 2018