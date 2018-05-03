Video: Jurgen Klopp visits celebrating Liverpool fans locked inside Stadio Olimpico

Liverpool fans who were in the ground for last night’s Champions League semi-final win over Roma were kept inside the Stadio Olimpico until 1am.

But with securing a place in the final in Kiev to celebrate, that time didn’t drag too much. And it was helped along further by a visit from manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German bounded over to the travelling support to join the celebrations.

He then sidestepped a crowd of photographers to bow to the Liverpool fans.

We’re in here till 1am, but look who just came to pay us a visit! 🇮🇹🏆🔴 pic.twitter.com/7esg7Qn21y — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) May 2, 2018

Klopp wasn’t the only one to join the celebrations.