Video: Man Utd rumours abound after Gareth Bale’s come-and-get-me plea

Rumours linking Gareth Bale with a transfer to Manchester United have resurfaced after the Real Madrid star used his post-match interview after yesterday’s Champions League victory to put himself in the shop window.

The Wales international came off the bench to score two goals in Madrid’s 3-1 triumph over Liverpool in Kiev. His first was a sensational overhead kick just two minutes after joining the action.

But Bale was very open about being unhappy with his lack of playing time at the Bernabeu this season, and about being left out of coach Zinedine Zidane’s starting lineup for last night’s game.

He said: “I need to be playing week in, week out, and that’s not happened this season.

“I had an injury five, six weeks into the season but I’ve been fit ever since,” added Bale.

“I have to sit down with my agent in the summer and discuss it.

“Obviously I was very disappointed not to start the game, I have deserved it but the manager makes the decisions.”

You can see the interview in full below.