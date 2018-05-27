Video: Mo Salah is doubtful for the World Cup, confirms Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that star man Mo Salah will probably be ruled out of this summer’s World Cup.

The Egypt international was forced off in the first-half of yesterday evening’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Speaking after the game, Klopp indicated that he expected Salah to miss the tournament.

He said: “It’s a really serious injury.

“He is in the hospital for an X-ray. It’s either the collarbone or the shoulder itself. It doesn’t look good.”

But the Egyptian FA was more optimistic, tweeting that one of its doctors was optimistic Salah would be available based on the information he had received from Liverpool. They described the injury as a sprain of Salah’s shoulder ligaments.