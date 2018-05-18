Video: Mo Salah training in Marbella

Liverpool star Mo Salah and his team-mates have been training in Marbella today as they ease into their preparations for the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp has taken his squad to Spain for some warm weather training as they build-up to the big match in Kiev a week tomorrow.

Salah has taken to social media to share video footage of him going through a stretching routine on the training ground.

You can see that below.