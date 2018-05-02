Video and Photos: Liverpool training at Stadio Olimpico

Liverpool were in action at the Stadio Olimpico yesterday evening as they prepare for tonight’s Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Roma.

The Reds, who hold a 5-2 advantage from the last week’s first leg at Anfield, training in front of the media on the pitch on Tuesday evening shortly after arriving in the Italian capital.

You can see below a selection of photos and video footage of Jurgen Klopp’s squad being put through their paces.