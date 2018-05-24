Video and Photos: Liverpool travel to Kiev for Champions League final
Liverpool’s players have touched down in Kiev ahead of Saturday evening’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.
The Reds reported for duty at their Melwood training ground earlier today, then headed to Liverpool John Lennon airport to board their flight to Kiev.
Three-and-a-half hours later they touched down in Ukraine.
You can see below a selection of videos and photos from various stages of today’s journey.
Travelling to Kiev today Go to my Instagram Stories to get a look behind the scenes ➡ https://t.co/IOtROpBDgm #UCLFinal #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/3I6yvHj0n8
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 24, 2018
On our way to Kyiv ✈️ #WeAreLiverpool pic.twitter.com/KUBoDVkLH0
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) May 24, 2018
On our way to Kyiv ⚽️ #weareliverpool #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/9714mAoy96
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 24, 2018
Next stop, Kiev. Safe travels. #WeAreLiverpool pic.twitter.com/RwAqgiexCN
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 24, 2018
Just me trying to act as bossy as possible while passing the photographer before getting on the plane Kiev here we come! #UCLFinal #YNWA #LFC #WeAreLiverpool pic.twitter.com/AvlujTPwWw
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 24, 2018
From Merseyside to Kiev. On board with the Reds… #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/sZLPtbxJO1
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 24, 2018