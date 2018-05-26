Video: Real Madrid take the lead vs Liverpool after Loris Karius howler

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius gifted Real Madrid the lead in this evening’s Champions League final in Kiev.

The German keeper carelessly bowled the ball out within reach of Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who stuck out a foot and managed to steer the ball into the Reds’ net.

Karius protested furiously as if to indicate that Benzema had fouled him, but the France international was nowhere near close enough to have committed any sort of infringement.