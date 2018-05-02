Video: Scenes at the final whistle as Liverpool reach Champions League final

These were the scenes at the final whistle in the Stadio Olimpico as Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League final.

The Reds lost 4-2 on the night, but still did enough to go through to face Real Madrid in Kiev later this month.

James Milner was among those who fell to the turf at the end of the game. The former England international, who scored a first-half equaliser for Roma with an own goal, seemed to be totally drained.

Manager Jurgen Klopp came onto the pitch to join the celebrations.