Video: Scenes at the final whistle as Spurs qualify for the Champions League
These were the scenes after the final whistle at Wembley last night as Tottenham Hotspur secured Champions League football for next season.
Spurs’ 1-0 win over Newcastle United, coupled with the knowledge that Chelsea had been held to a draw by Huddersfield Town in a match that kicked off 15 minutes earlier, ensured a top-four finish.
You can see how the players and coaching staff reacted to that news in the video below. There were plenty of hugs for head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
We're in next season's @ChampionsLeague! 💪#COYS pic.twitter.com/Kp9UHkmavz
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 9, 2018