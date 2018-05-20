Videos: Chelsea’s celebrations after beating Man Utd in the FA Cup final
These were the scenes as Chelsea celebrated their FA Cup triumph yesterday evening.
The Blues recorded a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley, courtesy of Eden Hazard’s first-half penalty, to end their season with some silverware.
Wing-back Davide Zappacosta took fans on a video tour of the victory lap around the Wembley pitch.
Centre-back Antonio Rudiger got the party started by showing off his finest dance moves in the dressing room.
You can see all that and more in the videos below.
Behind the scenes! #FACupFinal 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/NYOzZcDL4A
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) May 19, 2018
That winning feeling…🕺🏾😂 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #facupchampions @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/lgQF1rVqD0
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) May 19, 2018
.@_Pedro17_ reporting for post-match celebrations… 😂 #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/JZPMYXXMWm
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2018
.@ToniRuediger with the moves! 🕺 #Hustle #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/NSe50Vv1IK
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2018
🕺 @ToniRuediger is still going!#FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/jBehG4RkeE
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2018
You know the words! 🎶🏆🙌 #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/2iDfx0tv52
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2018