Videos: Chelsea’s celebrations after beating Man Utd in the FA Cup final

These were the scenes as Chelsea celebrated their FA Cup triumph yesterday evening.

The Blues recorded a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley, courtesy of Eden Hazard’s first-half penalty, to end their season with some silverware.

Wing-back Davide Zappacosta took fans on a video tour of the victory lap around the Wembley pitch.

Centre-back Antonio Rudiger got the party started by showing off his finest dance moves in the dressing room.

You can see all that and more in the videos below.