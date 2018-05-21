Willian uses trophy emojis to block Antonio Conte out of Chelsea’s FA Cup celebrations

Chelsea star Willian’s use of emojis raised some interesting questions in the wake of his side’s FA Cup triumph.

After the Blues’ 1-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley, the Brazil international posted a photo of the celebrations to his Instagram account.

Head coach Antonio Conte was entirely censored from the picture via the use of three trophy emojis. There were no emojis covering anyone else featured in the photo.

Three larger trophy emojis were placed well away from any of the players or coaching staff.