Alassane Plea linked with Tottenham transfer

Nice forward Alassane Plea is a summer transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Sun.

Spurs have tabled an opening bid of £23m for the 25-year-old, with Nice president Jean-Pierre Riviere confirmed that the player will be allowed to leave the Allianz Riviera.

Plea scored 21 goals in 48 games last season, but has publicly declared his ambition to join a bigger club this summer after four years with Nice.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in Plea as he seeks cover and competition for star striker Harry Kane ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The former France Under-21 international is earmarked for the role Fernando Llorente struggled to perform last season. The Spanish veteran was supposed to lead the line when Kane was rested, grab goals from the bench when coming on as a substitute, and occasionally partner Kane when Spurs were chasing games. But he struggled to make the intended impact.

Pochettino’s attention has turned to Plea as Spurs struggle to prise Anthony Martial from Manchester United.