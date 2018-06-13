Analysing the Golden Boot hopefuls at Russia 2018

Goals win games, as they say. With that fairly obvious theory in mind, any side looking to impress at the World Cup in Russia will need their goal-getters on song and hungry to finish top of the goalscoring leaderboard, potentially bringing home the famous Golden Boot award as a result.

Past Golden Boot winners include the likes of Davor Suker, Ronaldo, Miroslav Klose and Diego Forlan. But who’s in with a chance of winning it this World Cup in Russia?

Robert Lewandowski

Poland’s main man is probably the most lethal finisher in the box out of all the strikers in the competition and with ‘Polska’ mooted as a potential surprise package in Russia, odds of 33/1 (William Hill) for the Bayern star to finish top of the scoring charts represents excellent value.

Romelu Lukaku

After a solid first season at Manchester United, Belgium’s all-time leading scorer looks set to continue his impressive form on the world stage. With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard supplying him, Romelu Lukaku could easily have a fruitful World Cup and carry on his good domestic form. There’s a number of tempting odds with many candidates in the frame, but to bet on golden boot winner you want value. At 18/1 (BetBright), Romelu Lukaku gives you that.

Lionel Messi

Perhaps a more obvious candidate in the frame, Argentina’s little maestro is more than capable of lighting up the tournament. As we’ve seen on many occasions, Lionel Messi can win games on his own. His determination to finally deliver a World Cup for Argentina make him a dangerous proposition. Priced at 10/1 (betfair), Messi could bag the goals Argentina need in Russia.

Falcao

Arguably passed his best when it comes to his all-round game, Falcao is still Colombia’s main goal threat. Coupled with a weak group and off the back of a decent campaign with Monaco in Ligue 1, the former Manchester United striker represents great value at 50/1 (Ladbrokes).

Neymar

Despite suffering a serious injury in the lead up the tournament by breaking a bone is his foot playing for PSG, Neymar is expected to be fit and ready in time. The Brazilian trickster is capable of lighting up any tournament and bagging a number of goals in a fairly weak group for Brazil. Currently priced at 12/1 (Betfair), Neymar is a decent option for the Golden Boot.

Timo Werner

Germany are many experts’ tip to rise to the top in Russia, with Joachim Lowe’s side usually possessing a goal machine or two. Could Timo Werner be the new Miroslav Klose? After an impressive season with RB Leipzig resulting in transfer links to the Premier League, the youngster offers solid value at 14/1 (PaddyPower).

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool’s remarkable efforts in the Champions League this campaign were usually said to be down to Salah, but Roberto Firmino was an incredibly important cog in their wheel. With some games likely to be tough and in need of a vital breakthrough, Brazil might rely on ‘Bobby’ Firmino to be the one to provide it. An excellent option for any side to have, the Liverpool star offers fantastic value at 66/1 (Ladbrokes).

Eden Hazard

Currently priced at 40/1 (10Bet), Belgium’s tricky winger is expected to be one of their main attacking threats in Russia. With recent reports emerging of a potential move away from Chelsea in the near future, Hazard will want to put on a World Cup show and further prove he can deliver on the biggest stage of all.