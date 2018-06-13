Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Bernd Leno

Arsenal are in advanced talks over a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno, according to Sport Bild.

The German publication claims the Gunners are closing in on Leno’s signing in a deal worth up to £22m.

Leno, aged 26, is a six-cap Germany international but is not part of their World Cup squad. He started his career at VfB Stuttgart, before moving on to Leverkusen in 2011. Leno has clocked up 304 first-team appearances for his two clubs.

His arrival at the Emirates Stadium would raise questions over the prospects of veteran keeper Petr Cech. The 36-year-old former Chelsea man made some high-profile errors last season and could see his spot as Arsenal’s no.1 come under threat.

Sport Bild’s report claims Leno would become new manager Unai Emery’s first-choice keeper if the transfer goes ahead, with Cech serving as understudy.

But the Gunners could still walk away from the deal and pursue other targets if they cannot complete the deal quickly.