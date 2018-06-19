Arsenal agree £19.2m signing of Bernd Leno

Arsenal have agreed a £19.2m deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno, according to The Guardian.

The 26-year-old will reportedly join the Gunners for an initial €22m. He is expected to sign a five-year contract that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until June 2023.

Leno has been earmarked by incoming coach Unai Emery, recruitment chief Sven Mislintat and head of football relations Raul Sanllehi have earmarked as the long-term successor to Petr Cech.

The veteran former Chelsea keeper, aged 36, will see his place in Emery’s squad called into question by Leno’s imminent arrival.

Cech has one year remaining on the one-year contract he signed when he joined from the Blues in 2015.

Leno was part of the Germany squad that won the Confederations Cup last summer, but has missed out on a spot in Joachim Low’s World Cup squad. He has six caps to date for his national team.