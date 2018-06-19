Arsenal announce Bernd Leno signing

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

The 26-year-old Germany international will join the Gunners on July 1 in a deal worth a reported €22m (£19.2m).

Leno, who has six caps for his county, joined Leverkusen from VfB Stuttgart in 2011. He has clocked up 230 appearances for the Bundesliga side in his seven seasons with them.

He was part of the Germany squad that won he Confederations Cup last summer, but was not named in Joachim Low’s 23-man group for the World Cup.

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery said: “We are very pleased that Bernd Leno will be joining us. Bernd is a goalkeeper of high quality and experience.

“He has been a top performer and regular number one goalkeeper with Leverkusen in the Bundesliga for the past seven years.

“We are all excited that Bernd has chosen Arsenal Football Club and look forward to start working with him in pre-season.”

Emery’s reference to Leno being an established first-choice keeper will raise questions over Petr Cech’s future. The 36-year-old, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, has been linked with a loan move to Napoli in recent days as rumours of Leno’s imminent arrival circulated.