Arsenal close to signing Lucas Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Arsenal are closing in on the signings of Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira and Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, according to The Guardian.

After completed the signing of goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen this evening, the Gunners Gunners are now set to bolster new coach Unai Emery’s options in midfield and defence ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Torreira, aged 22, is currently part of Uruguay’s World Cup squad.

Born in Fray Bentos, he is a 5ft 6in defensive midfielder.

Torreira has been in Italy since the age of 17, when he joined Pescara’s youth system. He joined Sampdoria for €1.5m in July 2015, but returned to Pescara on a season-long loan.

Papastathopoulos, aged 30, is a Greece international centre-back. He has been at the Bundesliga side since 2013 and is well known to Arsenal’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who previously worked at Dortmund.

The 30-year-old started his career in his homeland with AEK Athens. He spent time in Italy with Genoa and Milan, before moving to Werder Bremen – initially on loan – in July 2011. Mislintat’s Dortmund signed him for €9.5m in May 2013.