Arsenal close to signing Lucas Torreira

Arsenal are close to completed the signing of Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Gunners are planning to finalise the deal as soon as possible, though it is likely they will have to wait until Torreira’s involvement in the World Cup with Uruguay comes to an end.

Torreira, aged 22, is expected to move to the Emirates Stadium in a £26m deal before the end of July.

He is set to operate at the base of new coach Unai Emery’s midfield next season.

The Fray Bentos-born anchorman came on as a substitute in Uruguay’s first two group games, then started against hosts Russia last time out.

Torreira, who is just 5ft 6in tall, moved to Italy with Pescara in 2013. He signed for Sampdoria for €1.5m in 2015, but remained at Pescara for the 2015/16 season.

He has made 74 appearances and scored four goals in all competition for Sampdoria over the past two seasons.