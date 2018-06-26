Arsenal close to signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos, confirms Borussia Dortmund chief

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Borussia Dortmund centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, according to the German side’s sporting director.

Michael Zorc says Greece international Papastathopoulos is likely to join the Gunners, but the deal is not yet done.

Asked about the prospect of Papastathopoulos joining Arsenal, he told Revier Sport: “It’s likely that will happen, that’s right. But things are not completely finalised yet.”

Dortmund have today finalised the signing of Mainz defender Abdou Diallo, who has been touted as Papastathopoulos’s replacement, so the Gunners now look even more likely to get their man.

Papastathopoulos, aged 30, has been strongly linked with a move to north London in recent weeks.

He is well known to the Gunners’ new head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat, who previously worked for Dortmund and worked on the deal to sign Papastathopoulos from Werder Bremen for €9.5m in 2013. He has since clocked 198 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Mislintat is likely to spend considerably more to sign the defender for a second time.