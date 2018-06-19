Arsenal confirm Unai Emery’s backroom staff, Steve Bould stays

Arsenal have announce new manager Unai Emery’s coaching team – and Arsene Wenger’s assistant manager Steve Bould keeps his role on the backroom staff.

Bould is now a joint first-team assistant head coach. He will share duties with Emery ally Juan Carlos Carcedo, who has been no.2 to the Gunners’ new boss at Almeria, Valencia, Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain.

Carcedo, aged 44, was a team-mate of Emery’s at Leganes. He also played as a midfielder for Hospitalet, Gramanet, Espanyol B, Atletico Madrid B, Nice and Las Palmas.

That would suggest it will be Carcedo rather than Bould who is likely to have Emery’s ear.

Along with Bould, goalkeper coach Sal Bibbo and director of high performance Darren Burgess also keep their jobs.

Emery brings in first team coach Pablo Villanueva, strength and conditioning coach Julen Masach, goalkeeping coach Javi Garcia and video analyst Victor Manas.

That means first-team coaches Neil Banfield, Tony Colbert, Jens Lehman, Gerry Peyton and Boro Primorac; head of medical services Colin Lewin; physiotherapists Andy Rolls and Ben Ashworth; osteopath Dr Philippe Boixel and travel manager Paul Johnson have left the club.