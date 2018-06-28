Arsenal man celebrates World Cup progress

Arsenal’s summer signing Stephan Lichtsteiner has been celebrated Switzerland’s progress to the World Cup knockout stages.

Victory over Costa Rica last night saw Lichtsteiner and his team-mates qualify for the next round as runners-up to Brazil.

They will now face Sweden in the last-16 as they seek a place in the quarter-finals.

The former Juventus right-back posted on his Twitter account to give his reaction to that achievement.

He said: “Great job guys 🔝🔝🔝A well-deserved qualification! Now let‘s focus on Sweden.”

Arsenal announced Lichtsteiner’s signing on a free transfer shortly before the start of the tournament.