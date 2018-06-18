Arsenal step up interest in Steven Nzonzi

Arsenal are targeting a deal for Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi, according to the Daily Express.

New Gunners boss Unai Emery, who previously coached Nzonzi at the Spanish club, is plotting a reunion with the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City player.

Nzonzi, aged 29, has been earmarked by Emery, scouting chief Sven Mislintat and head of football relations Raul Sanllehi as the man to add some steel to the Arsenal midfield for the 2018/19 season.

The Gunners’ interest in Nzonzi has reportedly sparked Sevilla into action. According to Spanish newspaper AS, the La Liga side are lining up a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Marco Llorente. That would suggest they are preparing to part company with N’Zonzi.

But AS’s report says he will not be allowed to leave for less than his €40m (£35m) release clause.

Nzonzi is currently in Russia as part of France’s 2018 World Cup squad, but did not feature in their opener against Australia.